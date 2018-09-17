Draymond Green Emphasizes Warriors Aren’t Worried About LeBron James, Lakers Or ‘Nobody’ Else

Kevin Durant changed the course of NBA history in July 2016 when he decided to join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. In the two years since, the Warriors have absolutely dominated the NBA, losing a combined six playoffs games on their way to two championships.

Durant signing with the Warriors drew plenty of criticism at the time, and he and the team have continued to face scrutiny. Now, with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, the Western Conference becomes even more competitive.

Because of James leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals against the Warriors the past three seasons, some anticipate tough matchups now throughout the regular season and potentially during the Western Conference playoffs.

While James making the move to Los Angeles sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, Curry has issued a reminder that the Warriors remain the team to beat, but that he expects to enjoy facing James and the Lakers more often now.

Another who has little concern about the Lakers is controversial forward Green. He firmly believes that the Warriors don’t have reason to fear any opponent per, The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears:

“Teams worry about us. We don’t worry about nobody. We are the champs. Why do we have to worry about anybody? They have to worry about us. They say we are ruining the league. I love it!”

Green obviously has a right to be confident. The Warriors have completely steamrolled James in the Finals the last two years, so him being on the Lakers may not matter to him at all. However, James is on a much different roster than those Cavaliers teams.

The Lakers roster is much younger, quicker and more versatile. While the Warriors may be the better overall team, discounting the Lakers may not be so smart come April.

Green’s confidence has been earned, but he can’t forget that he is in one of the most competitive Western Conference’s in NBA history.

