Dodgers News: Anthony Davis Throwing Out First Pitch On Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium

Anthony Davis will receive the honor in whats become somewhat of a rite of passage by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch when the Los Angeles Dodgers host Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Davis made for an easy choice, as the Lakers’ trade for the talented big man has again infused excitement into the franchise. That was also the case last year when LeBron James signed with the team in free agency, but a rash of injuries derailed their first season together.

Although James did not throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium last summer, Kenley Jansen, Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig were among Dodgers players to be gifted his No. 23 jersey from owner Jeanie Buss.

Jansen, a noted Lakers fan, has told DodgerBlue.com he is looking forward to the 2019-20 NBA season. He took some of that excitement to social media, with Davis promising to bring a heater.

You already know! I’m throwing heat!! — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) August 8, 2019

The Dodgers are offering a special ticket pack for their matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans who purchase a Lakers Night ticket will also receive a custom jersey. However, due to overwhelming demand, the jerseys will be shipped directly to purchasers.

The Lakers Night ticket package includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive pullover jersey, which will be directly shipped at a later date.

Josh Hart represented the Lakers at last season’s event, throwing a respectable first pitch. Former head coach Luke Walton, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Nick Young are among those who have thrown out the first pitch for Lakers Night over the past few years.

Editor’s note: Article originally posted on Dodger Blue.