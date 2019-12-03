Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen Watches Lakers-Mavs Game With Cody Bellinger, Who Marvels At LeBron James Winning Four MVP Awards

With Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers jumping out to one of the top records in the NBA and a start to the season not seen in several years, several stars and professional athletes have again flocked to Staples Center on a regular basis.

This past weekend L.A. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen sat courtside to take in a blowout victory against the Washington Wizards. Jansen spoke with LakersNation.com and voiced his approval for their City Edition jersey, which was designed by Shaquille O’Neal and debuted that night.

Two days later Jansen was joined by his Dodgers teammate and 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger, who served as the honorary captain before taking a seat with Jansen at center court. Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda was also in attendance.

Like Jansen, it marked Bellinger’s second time watching the Lakers this season. Fresh off winning his first MVP, Bellinger marveled at the idea of winning the award multiple times, which James has accomplished, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It definitely does (put difficulty of winning MVP in perspective). Just watching him up close is incredible. Actually, all these guys are pretty special athletes. It’s pretty cool being up close to them again.”

Unfortunately for Bellinger and Jansen, they saw the Lakers’ 10-game winning streak come to an end behind a stellar performance from Luka Doncic and comeback by the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic, who idolized James while growing up overseas, had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists.

Davis led the Lakers with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while James added 25 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in the losing effort.

Beyond Dodgers players using their offseason to catch games at Staples Center, the storied franchise annually hosts a Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium. Davis threw out the ceremonial first pitch this past season, which Jansen caught.

Last year, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss presented Jansen and Matt Kemp with a James No. 23 jersey in the new design.

For all your Dodgers coverage, make sure you are following our sister site at DodgerBlue.com on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.