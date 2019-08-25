Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen Shows Passion For Lakers With Custom Mlb Players Weekend Cleats

While the NBA loosened rules on color schemes permitted for footwear, MLB enforces a more stringent policy. But beginning during the 2017 season, they allow for more creativity during a designated Players Weekend.

That began Friday, which for the Los Angeles Dodgers coincided with the start of a highly-anticipated series against the New York Yankees. Although the longtime rivals were not on the field in their recognizable jerseys, players took advantage of the ability to express themselves.

For Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, he used the opportunity to recognize his foundation and show is passion for the Lakers. Both of Jansen’s cleats are molded after the famed Air Jordan 13.

The Lakers’ design includes the team’s retired jersey numbers and championship trophies on the heels, via Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA:

Jansen’s cleats garnered plenty of attention as they were paired with a white, monochromatic uniform. That was a change from the first two Players Weekend designs, which drew an inspiration from Little League.

Jansen is among a select few baseball athletes who have an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. He regularly wears the Air Jordan 13 in a cleat version, but has told LakersNation.com his favorite model from the signature line is Jordan 11.

While Jansen is focused on helping the Dodgers end their World Series drought, he has a longstanding interest in basketball. He’s been selected to catch the first pitch on multiple instances for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium, most recently doing so when Anthony Davis took the mound.

Last year, Jansen was among the Dodgers players who were gifted with a LeBron James jersey to commemorate the Lakers’ new designs that were unveiled before the 2018-19 NBA season. Jansen additionally takes in multiple games at Staples Center during the MLB offseason.

