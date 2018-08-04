Despite Perception, LeBron James Completed ‘Due Diligence’ Before Signing With Lakers In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of many teams sign to land LeBron James in free agency this summer. Though many viewed them as the favorite, there was no guarantee that James would come, as teams such as the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers were also looking to add him.

James, of course, ultimately chose the Lakers and the franchise has been hard at work ever since, filling out the team around him. Despite coming to terms with the Lakers on the first day of free agency, arriving to that decision wasn’t necessarily rushed.

James explained how he evaluated all options and came to signing with the Lakers, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“I did my due diligence after the season on the pros and cons of a lot of different teams, including the Cavs, including Philadelphia, including Houston and Los Angeles,” James said. “It wasn’t as quick as it may seem. It just wasn’t as July 9th [range] as it was before. After talking to my family more than anybody, I felt this was the next step in my journey.”

Family is something that is very important to James as he has two sons and a daughter with his wife, Savannah. In fact, James has been seen all around the country this summer as he coaches his oldest son, LeBron Jr.’s, traveling team.

Many view this decision as a step back for the 14-time All-Star on the court because the young Lakers didn’t even make the playoffs last year and the team failed to land a second superstar to team with James.

He’s insisted, however, that wasn’t a factor and that the franchise’s rising players are attractive in their own right. Moreover, James doesn’t this a rebuilding season and believes the Lakers can compete.

Any team with James will be viewed as a contender in some regard, but the Lakers have a long ways to go before joining the elite level of some teams. But that is the part of the journey that excites him most.

