Derek Fisher, Kurt Rambis See Anthony Davis As Perfect Brand Ambassador For First Entertainment Credit Union

Despite it being an off night for the Los Angeles Lakers, senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis, head coach Frank Vogel and several players flocked to The Theatre at Ace Hotel for a landmark announcement involving the franchise, Anthony Davis and First Entertainment.

The multi-year sponsorship makes First Entertainment the team’s official credit union, with Davis serving as the company’s first brand ambassador. First Entertainment CEO Frank Wasson, First Entertainment CMO Amondo Redmond and Vogel addressed the energetic crowd.

Davis also participated in a Q&A session with Redmond, during which time he outlined the importance of financial literacy and what challenges he’s encountered. Davis revealed his weak spot to be cars, and specifically the Hummer pickup truck.

Davis also emphasized the need to develop strength to turn friends and family away when they ask for money or materialistic items. The seven-time All-Star half jokingly said that became much easier for him after saying no to his mother for the first time.

Davis carefully chooses which brands he aligns with and only partners with those who match his ideals. He touted First Entertainment as being a perfect fit, noting the creative direction and freedom they shared when collaborating on a special commercial.

The content video titled, “All Dreams Apply Here,” signaled the jumping off point for First Entertainment to become the premier financial ally for the Los Angeles community and entertainment creators across any genre.

Along with Rambis, former Lakers Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Robert Horry and James Worthy were among the VIPs in attendance. “I think this partnership has what looks to be a lot of potential and energy to really be impactful, which is most important,” Fisher told LakersNation.com.

“I think the Lakers are moving in the direction of more than it’s just show up, shake a few hands and say we’re partners. The short film was really cool. I think A.D., what he represents, fits First Entertainment. They’re not synonymous with the big financial institutions, but that’s also consistent with A.D.

“He’s great at who he is and what he does, but his name doesn’t always get mentioned with the greatest of the greats, so I think that’s a good match.”

Rambis added: “He’s a terrific human being, he’s an exceptional young man, he’s articulate, he’s well known, he’s recognized. And like LeBron, he wants to go out and do things. He wants to better the world, he wants to better our society. For him to be able to be put in this situation, I think it’s going to be a win-win for him and any business he gets involved with.”

The sponsorship between the Lakers and First Entertainment includes extensive in-arena branding and promotions during home games and team-related events at L.A. Live, unique activations and fan moments in and around Staples Center during games and out-of-home advertising throughout the L.A. community.