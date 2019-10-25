Danny Green Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For Most Points Ever In Lakers Debut

Danny Green set a Los Angeles Lakers record in the 2019-20 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green scored 28 points in the 112-102 loss, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s 27 points to begin the 1975-76 season.

The Lakers signed Green in 2019 NBA free agency after Kawhi Leonard chose to sign with the Clippers. Green was the first player to ink a deal with them, agreeing to a two-year, $30 million deal. While a slight overpay at the time, the Lakers had to ensure they got him to begin their Plan B.

Green is a seasoned veteran in this league. Entering the 11th season of his career, the 32-year-old is a two-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

Since 2012, Green has started all but 20 games and has made the NBA playoffs in every season of his career except for his rookie season where he was on LeBron James‘ Cleveland Cavaliers but failed to make the playoff roster.

As a player, Green’s forte has always been from the three-point line. Since becoming a regular rotation player in his third season, Green has shot over 40 percent in all but three seasons. And in only one season has he shot below 36 percent and that was also his worst scoring season.

Green’s Lakers record came largely from behind the three-point line, where he has excelled throughout his career. He shot 7-of-9 from that distance (10-of-14 overall) while grabbing seven rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Green’s performance showed exactly why the Lakers needed to sign him to a deal when Leonard spurned them. His blend of defensive effort, three-point shooting, and off-ball movement are exactly what the Lakers were looking for.

The Lakers cannot expect this kind of production from Green every game, but if he can shoot around the 40-percent range from that distance, he will be an ideal fit.

For now, Green is clearly comfortable with a larger offensive load, already setting a new record in his Lakers debut.