Danny Green On Potentially Signing With Lakers: ‘they Got Two [expletive] Superstars There’

In Day 6 of 2019 NBA free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers are among three teams waiting on Kawhi Leonard’s decision, which is expected to happen hopefully soon.

Depending on Leonard’s decision, Danny Green is one of the best free agents still available and could be a potential option as the Lakers need to build their backcourt.

With a near max-contract slot and the room exception available, it is currently unclear if Green would be willing to sign for the latter if Leonard ultimately joins the Lakers.

Green discussed his options and the possibility of signing with the Lakers now, via Inside the Green Room:

“L.A., of course, they got two [expletive] superstars there. It speaks for itself and other good pieces. Kuzma. They signed Jared Dudley and Troy Daniels I believe… maybe I’m mistaken… some shooters. And when you’ve got those two guys, you know the sky is the limit.”

Prior to free agency, the Lakers targeted numerous shooters but only two of them remain including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Lakers are expected to pursue several scenarios in free agency, including Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell — who is a restricted free agent — and Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, league sources said. If the Lakers decide to break up the money, they’re interested in several combinations of players, including Toronto’s Danny Green, Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross, Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and several other free agents with strong shooting ability.

It is not uncommon for an All-Star player like Leonard to take their time, but his peers have quickly made their decisions. As a result, there are concerns for the Lakers if he does not sign with them in a shrinking market.

While the Lakers have missed out on some steals, the rest of the 29 teams have also signed role players to some interesting deals, to say the least. As Leonard should be making his decision soon, Green would be a good option.

Along with Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Marcus Morris, Kelly Oubre Jr. (restricted) are all currently still available.