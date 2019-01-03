Danny Ainge Compares LeBron James To Donald Trump With ‘Greatest Player Of All Time’ Quote

While sports is often the basis of impassioned debate and conversations, one of the more hot-button topics for the NBA centers around the greatest player of all time. While Michael Jordan had a stranglehold on that distinction for several years, LeBron James has taken away from that.

Even if taking into account the strained groin that’s sidelined James, he’s playing at a remarkably high level despite being in his 16th season. James sits at or near the top on several all time lists and is in the midst of an unprecedented streak of eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

Some are awaiting to see how James’ time with the Los Angeles Lakers unfolds before deciding where he stands amongst the NBA’s pantheons, while others have cemented his place. James recently stirred the pot by revealing he felt defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals made him the greatest player.

James’ comments irritated multiple former players, including Kevin McHale, and now his former Boston Celtics teammate and current president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has weighed in. During an appearance on the “Toucher and Rich” show, Ainge questioned why James would declare what he did and compared the approach to President Donald Trump:

“Well, you know, listen, obviously LeBron is in every conversation with who is the greatest player of all time. There’s a handful of guys that are in those conversations who are considered to be the greatest. His career’s not over. I’d just like to — why he’s saying that, I don’t know. Maybe he thinks that that sells. Maybe he’s taking the Donald Trump approach and trying to sell himself. I don’t know. Time will tell. I don’t even know if anybody knows who’s the greatest of all time, because the eras are different.”

While Ainge is certainly free to express his own belief on who the greatest player of all time is, comparing James to President Trump adds another layer to the matter. James is among the professional athletes who have traded words with Trump on social media.

In theory, James could put an end to any debate by winning more championships before his career comes to a close, but even that may not be enough for some.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.