Damian Lillard Tweets About His Admiration For Kobe Bryant

This era of NBA basketball is full of young, exciting point guards and one of the best is Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. The 2013 Rookie of the Year is one of the most lethal offensive players in the game today, equally capable of finishing at the rim or catching fire from three-point range.

With the dog days of summer in full swing for NBA players, some have a little time on their hands to interact with fans and Lillard took some time to answer fan questions on Twitter. Of course one of the questions continued the ongoing debate of who is better between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

One fan asked Lillard who his favorite player was when he entered the league. Lillard gave an interesting answer and praised the Los Angeles Laker legend:

Bron… but I was more infatuated with Kobe. Kobe was a real BOY https://t.co/U8VpN1cuZL — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 30, 2017

Lillard being infatuated with Kobe makes sense as he exhibits many of the same qualities with his intensity, fearlessness, and clutch shot-making ability. One fan even told Lillard that he was better than Kobe, but he wasn’t having that:

I love me… but no lol https://t.co/ND3nWLTBam — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 30, 2017

Even though Kobe is a divisive figure amongst many fans, the same can not be said for his place among his peers. Both former and current NBA players consistently heap praise on Kobe for everything that he did throughout his illustrious career and his unmatched work ethic.

Lillard has yet to experience the ultimate success that Kobe has, but the Blazers have been in the playoffs every year since his rookie season. With the same desire that Kobe had to be the best, it should only be a matter of time before Lillard begins experiencing the level of success he is searching for.