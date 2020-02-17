Corey Maggette Was Told To Swim With Great White Sharks With Kobe Bryant For That Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant feared nothing, not even sharks. Bryant dripped with toughness on the court. However, hopping into the sea to swim with the sharks needs an entirely different temperament. Kobe was brash enough to swim with Great White Sharks ahead of every NBA season to prepare mentally for games. This is what he called the “Mamba Mentality.”

Kobe sent a video of him swimming with great white sharks to his long time friend and former NBA player Corey Maggette, in an effort to encourage him to do the same. Kobe said, “Hey if you want to get some of this Mamba, you should swim with the sharks.”

Corey would hear none of that. There was no way he was going to swim with great white sharks. Kobe was his dear friend but he was not going to join him to swim with the sharks. That was out of his league.

The Mamba Mentality

Kobe lived the Mamba mentality. This philosophy is about making the most out of your days. The Mamba mentality is about pursuing your goals, by all means, necessary and without excuses. According to Kobe, play every ball as it is your last because it might as well be your last. Make every shot count; there is no room for excuses. Today is the best day that you can ever have, don’t count on tomorrow.

Don’t feel sorry for yourself. Don’t be discouraged. Play the game as if it is the most important thing in your life. You will not have infinite opportunities to play the game. Life will not wait for you. These are Kobe’s words that he sent to a friend in an effort to explain the Mamba mentality.

Kobe’s Death

Kobe Bryant left this world earlier than expected. He was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2019, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. However, it is very clear that Kobe made the most out of his earthly days. He truly lived the Mamba mentality. Bryant never hesitated to share his philosophy with the world. He inspired a generation of athletes that came after him.

Life Is About Making an Impact and Living a Legacy

That is exactly what Kobe Bryant did. His legacy is ingrained in the hearts and minds of the people who encountered him such as Corey Maggette. Many people who have never met Kobe still know about him because of his amazing achievements.

Corey Maggette, former Clippers star and current FOX Sports Prime Ticket analyst, used to train with Corey Maggette. They even shared an agent in Rob Pelinka. In an interview with The Athletic, Corey Maggette said that Bryant almost left the Lakers to join the Clippers in 2004. Today he runs a Big 3 basketball camp and is doing philanthropy work as he looks to fill this new void and ensuring that he contributes to making the world a better place.

Kobe Bryant will be missed by many. His great contributions to the game of basketball will never be forgotten. He will always remain a legend.