Complete Team Effort Helps Lakers End Two-Game Losing Streak Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their two-game losing streak, beating the Sacramento Kings 129-113.

The Lakers backcourt kicked off the scoring for the team as they scored the first 12 points of the game with Avery Bradley knocking down three consecutive triples. The defense also had a much better showing than the previous night, walling off the paint which then allowed them to get out into transition for several easy baskets.

Kyle Kuzma was able to help extend the team’s lead as he scored a quick seven points off the bench, knifing into the lane for a pair of floaters and knocking down a corner three. Los Angeles impressive offensive showing put them up 44-22 going into the second quarter.

The Lakers cooled off on the offensive end while the Kings finally got going scoring the basketball, hitting from the perimeter to close the gap. Alex Caruso responded for Los Angeles as he scored eight points, including a pair of threes to keep them well in front.

James and Davis reentered the game and immediately got the Lakers back on track, taking advantage of the Kings frontcourt, but Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox answered with an 8-0 run. Despite the run, Los Angeles continued to move the ball well and went into half time up 81-64.

The Lakers started the third quarter executing well on both ends of the floor, rotating well on defense and finding the open man on offense to take firm control of the game. The slower pace seemed to benefit Davis as he was able to take his time in the halfcourt and knock down a pair of difficult jumpers.

Sacramento made a dent in Los Angeles lead after James went to the bench, going on a 12-2 run fueled by their three-point shooting. Caruso and Rajon Rondo were able to hit some timely buckets and put the Lakers up 104-89 going into the final period.

Despite James’ struggles scoring the basketball, Los Angeles was able to maintain their lead as Rondo took advantage of Sacramento’s defense, hitting a midrange jumper and uncontested layup. The Lakers eventually took full control of the game, going up by as much as 25 points midway through the quarter and walking away with the win.