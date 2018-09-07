Complete Lakers NBA 2K19 Player Ratings

Aside from the excitement that comes with refinements and new features each year, the annual release of the NBA 2K video game is also anticipated because of player ratings. For the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James holds the highest overall rating in NBA 2K19 at 98.

James was pleased with his rating, while Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart felt they may have been shortchanged a bit at 80 and 76, respectively. Overall, the Lakers received a 93 rating as a team.

NBA 2K19 identified their offense (96) being the stronger than defense (90). Individually, Brandon Ingram is the next-highest rated player after James at 82.

In terms of veterans outside of James who the Lakers signed in free agency, Rajon Rondo edges JaVale McGee for highest player rating, 79 to 77. Many believe Rondo will play a pivotal role and is primed for a strong season in Los Angeles.

Lakers roster received a 93 overall in @NBA2K. Here's a look at each player's rating. #2KDay

Amongst the rookies, Moritz Wagner garnered a 72 rating, followed by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

at 70, and Isaac Bong at 68. It’s difficult to gauge how accurate Wagner’s player rating is considering his Summer League was cut short due to injury.

However, Mykhailiuk impressed, proving to be more than a knockdown shooter, and should see his rating improve as the season wears on.

Complete list of the Lakers’ NBA 2K19 player ratings

1. LeBron James (98)

2. Brandon Ingram (82)

3. Kyle Kuzma (80)

4. Lonzo Ball (79)

5. Rajon Rondo (79)

6. JaVale McGee (77)

7. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (76)

8. Josh Hart (76)

9. Lance Stephenson (76)

10. Michael Beasley (76)

11. Ivica Zubac (73)

12. Moritz Wagner (72)

13. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (70)

14. Alex Caruso (68)

15. Isaac Bonga (68)

16. Travis Wear (66)

