Clippers At Lakers 12/25/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-16 straight up and 10-10 against the spread in their last 20 games against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Clippers on Wednesday night.

The Lakers are a two-point home favorite on the NBA odds on Christmas Day at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The home team is 1-6 SU and ATS in the last seven games between these two Staples Center rivals.

Anthony Davis scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds at home against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, but with LeBron James out the Lakers were clearly outmatched in a 128-104 loss at home. Fortunately for the Lakers, James (groin) and Davis (knee) are both expected to play on Christmas after previously being listed as questionable for the game earlier in the week.

Los Angeles will be looking to break out of 0-3 SU and 0-5 ATS slumps on Wednesday night. In their last five games against the Clippers, including a 112-102 loss as 3.5-point favorites back in October, the Lakers are 0-5 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

With Kawhi Leonard taking the second night of a back-to-back off, the Clippers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-112 on Sunday. They are now 22-10 SU and 18-14 ATS on the season with some pretty severe home and road splits.

The Clippers are just 8-8 SU and 7-9 ATS away from home compared to a 14-2 SU and 11-5 ATS record at home. Leonard is expected to be back in action on Christmas Day, meaning this should be the first time that NBA fans get to see James and Davis in action against Leonard and Paul George.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 223 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in the Clippers’ last six games.

The Christmas Day schedule is loaded with five games, but this is the one that everyone is talking about. The Clippers won round one of the battle for Los Angeles back in the season opener; can the Lakers return serve and defend their home court with a win in this one?

