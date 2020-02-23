Celtics At Lakers 02/23/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-6 straight up and 4-4 against the spread in their last eight games against the Boston Celtics. The Lakers will try to extend their current four-game winning streak with a victory over the Celtics at home on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles is a 6.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In the last meeting between these two teams, the Celtics handed the Lakers their worst loss of the season with a 139-107 blowout in Boston.

Celtics at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

With a comfortable 117-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers improved to 4-0 SU over their last four games and 3-0 ATS over their last three. LeBron James led the team in scoring with 32 points, and Anthony Davis wasn’t far behind adding 28 points and 13 rebounds in just 31 minutes.

The Lakers are now 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS over their last seven games and have extended their lead over the rest of the Western Conference to five games. In their last seven home games against the Celtics, the Lakers are 5-2 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The blowout win Boston picked up against the Lakers back on Jan. 20 snapped a three-game losing streak and sparked an impressive run that has seen the team go 12-2 SU and 10-4 ATS over its last 14 games.

Kemba Walker has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a knee injury, making this the fifth game that the team’s star point guard will miss in February. The Celtics are a perfect 4-0 SU and ATS in their last four games without Walker.

Sunday afternoon’s total is set at 225.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 12-5 in Los Angeles’ last 17 games.

The Celtics vs. Lakers rivalry is a historic one between two of the league’s most decorated franchises. It has unfortunately been a while since both the Lakers and Celtics were playing at a high level at the same time, but those days have finally returned in 2019-20.

After Los Angeles laid an egg in its last game against Boston, look for a much more competitive and exciting game this time around.

