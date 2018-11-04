Cavaliers Hosting 2022 NBA All-Star Game In What Could Be LeBron James’ Last At Quicken Loans Arena

The Cleveland Cavaliers will officially host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Quicken Loans Arena. It was previously speculated to be the case before NBA commissioner Adam Silver made it official at a press conference along with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

This could be a momentous All-Star Game as it would be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ 20th and possibly final NBA season. Holding the All-Star Game in his home state would be a fitting sendoff if that were to indeed be the case.

Commissioner Silver was focused on another possibility, however. “In 1997, I was with the league at the time and I was here when we celebrated the 50 Greatest Players in the league at the time,” Silver noted at the press conference.

“It was very memorable event. I’m sure with Dan and Len and their great organization, we’re going to be planning similar things for 2022. And we’ll also make this another remarkable, outstanding event in NBA history. So thank you for that.”

As Silver alluded to, 2022 will be 25 years from that moment which means the league could choose to do something similar to commemorate the 75th anniversary.

For his part, Gilbert was very excited about what this would mean for the city of Cleveland. “It puts Cleveland on the stage for the whole world to see, which is great for the region,” he said.

“You can’t measure all this stuff and how important it is and how valuable it is to the future growth and the reputation of a city like Cleveland, which is clearly on its way back in a big way, partly due to or mostly due to a lot of people on this stage here.”

In the end, this could turn out to be one of the biggest All-Star Weekends the NBA has ever held.