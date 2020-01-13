Cavaliers At Lakers 01/13/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-0 straight up and 5-2-1 against the spread over their last eight games. The Lakers can extend their current winning streak to nine straight games with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Los Angeles opened as a 13.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 11 games played on a Monday night, the Lakers are 2-9 ATS.

Cavaliers at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

With LeBron James out with the flu and Anthony Davis out with a back injury on Saturday, the Lakers were made a nine-point underdog on the road against the red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder. But Los Angeles showed off its depth with an impressive 125-110 road win over the Thunder.

Seven Lakers hit double-digits in scoring with Kyle Kuzma leading the way with 36 points and Rajon Rondo recording 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. It may have only been one game, but it feels like Los Angeles has dismissed any notion that it doesn’t have the depth behind Davis and James to win in the postseason.

The Lakers return home for this matchup where they are 15-4 SU and 10-8-1 ATS this season per the OddsShark NBA Database.

After opening January with an 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS run at home, the Cavaliers have opened up their current six-game road trip with some impressive results. Cleveland defeated Detroit 115-112 as a 7.5-point underdog last Thursday and followed that up with a 111-103 win over the Denver Nuggets as 12.5-point underdogs.

The Cavaliers’ surprising winning streak will be put to the test over the next two nights with a back-to-back at Staples Center against the Lakers and the Clippers. Cleveland is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against Western Conference foes.

Monday’s total is set at 220.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in Cleveland’s last six road games against Los Angeles.

James and Danny Green are probable to return to action against Cleveland, while Anthony Davis (tailbone) and Rajon Rondo (finger) are both listed as questionable. But if these last two games have proven anything, it’s that the Lakers will be tough for opposing teams to handle regardless of who’s healthy enough to play.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.