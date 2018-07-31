Lakers Fans Rush To Buy New LeBron James Nike Jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers officially unveiled their new Nike jerseys Tuesday morning, confirming what leaked renderings and speculation suggested — the look from ‘Showtime’ has returned, with a bit of a modern update.

Naturally, many of the marketing photos and videos of the jerseys going up for sale at select stores featured LeBron James and his No. 23. The team also incorporated Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma in their official photos for the announcement.

The Lakers are keeping with their three jersey types that no longer are tied to home/road contests under Nike’s formatting: Icon (yellow), Statement (purple) and Association (white). The side panels were removed from Icon and Association jerseys, but remain present on Statement, albeit in black instead of yellow.

Most stores currently have the James jersey available in the Icon style available for purchase, and it was what droves of Lakers fans turned out for at the Team Shop in El Segundo:

The new design, coupled with James not only switching teams but joining a franchise such as the Lakers, figures to lend to him leading the NBA in jersey sales this season.

Although some remain disappointed with the hue of yellow Nike used, the general response to the new jerseys can be considered positive.

