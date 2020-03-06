Bucks At Lakers 03/06/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-6 straight up in their last six games against the Milwaukee Bucks and 0-5 against the spread in their last five games against them. The Lakers will attempt to snap both of these losing streaks with a win over Milwaukee on Friday night.

Los Angeles and Milwaukee are going off as a pick ’em on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bucks won 111-104 as 3.5-point home favorites in the last meeting between these two teams this season back in December.

The Lakers improved to 9-1 SU and 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games with a 120-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis led the charge with 37 points and 13 rebounds while LeBron James chipped in 22 points and 14 assists.

Through 60 games, Los Angeles has earned a comfortable five-game lead for first place in the Western Conference thanks to its 47-13 SU and 33-26-1 ATS record.

Since April 19, 2000, the Lakers have had the line close in a pick’em just 10 times. Los Angeles is 0-10 SU and ATS in those 10 pick’em games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

While Los Angeles is enjoying a five-point lead over the second-place Clippers in the West, Milwaukee has an even wider lead in the Eastern Conference up nine games over the Toronto Raptors. The Bucks are 53-9 SU and 36-26 ATS on the season and are tied with the Lakers for the best road record in the NBA at 25-6 SU and 17-14 ATS.

After winning MVP honors last season with 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20.

Friday night’s total is set at 227 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-0 in Milwaukee’s last five games.

It doesn’t get much better than this. The NBA’s top two teams collide in a potential NBA Finals preview and the two frontrunners for NBA MVP also meet as Antetokounmpo squares off against LeBron James. With both teams firmly in control of their respective conferences, there aren’t too many spots remaining in the regular season to get up for; this is certainly one of them.

