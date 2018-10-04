Brandon Ingram Showcases Two-Way Potential As Lakers Get First Preseason Win Vs. Kings

LeBron James strode through the tunnels of Staples Center en route to his locker room and pregame ritual. He wore a long-sleeved grey shirt with the name “Kaepernick,” across the back. It wasn’t the only social statement of the evening.

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed in the Sacramento Kings for the first ever Pride Night in franchise history. And there was another first, the Lakers notched their first win of the preseason in a thrilling 127-123 win.

It is the preseason. Yet with the Lakers up by one and 40 seconds on the clock, Staples Center was on its feet chanting, “DEFENSE.” And Brandon Ingram answered the call with a steal and pair of free throws.

For the third time in as many games, Los Angeles trotted out a new starting five. With Rajon Rondo out on rest and Lonzo Ball not yet cleared to play, Ingram started at point guard.

Harkening back to his time at point guard last February, the 6’9″ (traditional) small forward was everywhere. James connected with a cutting Ingram for the first bucket of the game. Five minutes later, a vibrant Staples Center erupted again when James hit his point guard on the fast break for a slam.

Without a conventional floor general, turnovers became an issue early on. Seven turnovers in the first quarter gifted the Kings 11 points and they led 39-32.

Ingram wasn’t the only Laker to bring the ball up the court. With less than a minute remaining in the half, James went coast to coast to tie the game at 64. James’ night was done after 16 first-half minutes and he finished with 18 points, four assists, and two rebounds. The Lakers led 67-66 going into the locker room.

Josh Hart led the Laker charge in the third. The self-proclaimed “junkyard dog” fought through screens on the defensive end and drove to the bucket relentlessly on offense. Hart finished with 16 points and four rebounds.

With about eight minutes remaining in the game, Luke Walton subbed in three of his starters, among them Kyle Kuzma (in his first start of the preseason). Kuzma contributed across the board with 17 points along with six rebounds and three assists.

The Lakers will face the L.A. Clippers on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM PST.

