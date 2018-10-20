Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo Ejected In Chris Paul Fight As Lakers Lose Home Opener

It’s a new era for the Los Angeles Lakers. A reality that not only includes LeBron James in a Lakers uniform but fans of the purple and gold cheering for Rajon Rondo at the Staples Center.

The cheers came as Rondo and Chris Paul were both ejected. The two exchanged blows on a fast break with five minutes remaining in the game. As things got heated, Brandon Ingram was also ejected after throwing a punch at Paul.

While all the attention was on the fight, the Lakers battled against the Houston Rockets, who finished with the best record during the 2017-18 NBA season and were two games away from the 2018 NBA Finals.

In his home debut, James finished with 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 39 minutes. JaVale McGee continued his strong play with 16 points, six rebounds, and five blocks as seven Lakers finished in double-figures.

However, 2017-18 NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden made clutch plays down the stretch as he finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Paul had 28 points and 10 assists before being ejected.

With the Lakers starting the new season at 0-2, their next game is against the San Antonio Spurs. Unfortunately, Ingram and Rondo will likely be suspended for their actions.

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!