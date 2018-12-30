Brandon Ingram: Lakers Must Change Being ‘Naturally A Quiet Group’ When LeBron James, Rajon Rondo Are Not Playing

As the 2017-18 NBA season wore on, Brandon Ingram and the Los Angeles Lakers young core wanted to establish themselves as the vocal leaders on the team. Once LeBron James and Rajon Rondo signed in free agency, having two of the best leaders in the game changed the roster’s dynamic.

As the young core is adjusting to their new roles, they are learning how to effectively communicate from examples set by James and Rondo.

Now without their two leaders due to injury, Ingram and the Lakers have lost to the Sacramento Kings and Clippers despite having double-digit leads in the second half of both games.

For Ingram who views James’ and Rondo’s abscenes as a good opportunity for himself, he stressed the importance of communication.

“Just stay focused and stay connected. Figure out a way to execute on the offensive end and defensive end,” Ingram identified as focal points for th eLakers.

“Ultimately, we just have to come together and talk a little bit more. I think we’re naturally a quiet group when the veterans are out.”

While Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma are vocal, Ingram and Lonzo Ball are on the quieter side. With both players recently turning 21 years old and having major responsibilities, this is a chance for them to apply what they learned from the veterans and lead the Lakers.

Although the Lakers have been competitive without James and Rondo, they need to win games to keep pace in the Western Conference.

