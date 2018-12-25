Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma Help Lakers Creating Lasting Memory For Children At Annual Holiday Party

The Los Angeles Lakers and East West Bank concluded the 2018 “Season of Giving” over the weekend by hosting their annual Holiday Party for Kids. This year the team welcomed Junior Coaches from Playworks to the UCLA Health Training Center for a day of activities and holiday experience with players.

The young students from at-risk areas in Los Angeles serve as mentors to fellow students and encourage them to remain focused and persistent in the classroom. The Lakers set up a large Connect 4 station and had tables with holiday crafts and various games available.

The children also performed Christmas carols, which were judged by Lakers players. “I liked it,” Brandon Ingram said. “You can see these kids have a lot of talent. I was surprised by some of their voices.

“And just to see them have smiles on their faces, they’re happy to be out here to see some of the Lakers players, it’s a blessing.”



The Lakers are involved in several community efforts year-round, and Ingram has been part of creating lasting memories since entering the league. “To have a chance to give back, it makes me the happiest to put smiles on other peoples’ faces and just have fun,” he said.

Kyle Kuzma, who was also among the players that attended a Thanksgiving event the Lakers organized, reveled in being able to give back. “It’s a great experience,” he said. “I kind of wish I had this growing up when I was a kid. It’s super fun.”

In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime experience of meeting and mingling with players and Laker Girls, each child in attendance received a Lakers gift to go.

