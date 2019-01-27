Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac Lead Inside Attack To Help Lakers Beat Suns & Snap 3-Game Losing Streak

Having lost three games in a row and without Lonzo Ball, LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma, the Los Angeles Laker took advantage of a similarly injury-ravaged Phoenix Suns team by defeating them, 116-102.

Brandon Ingram again got off to an early start, scoring 11 points in a first quarter that saw the Lakers jump out to a 14-4 lead. They did squander it, as the Suns went on a 12-2 run to pull even. The Lakers took a slim lead into the second quarter and pulled away from there.

Behind a relentless attack to the basket and pounding the paint on nearly every possession, they led by as many as 17 points before the half. Ingram continued to find his way to the rim off the dribble, and Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley were similarly effective in the painted area.

Devin Booker provided a scoring punch in the third quarter to help the Suns trim their deficit to single digits at one point. But their inability to defend and keep the Lakers out of the key proved too much to overcome.

When the Suns opened the fourth quarter on a small run, Lance Stephenson provided stability behind a three-point barrage. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also found the mark from deep nearly midway through the fourth, which essentially put the game out of reach.

The win came on the birthday of Dr. Jerry Buss, who was recognized by the Lakers throughout the night with special videos.

