Blake Griffin Believes LeBron James More Likely To Go To New York Than L.A.

The future of LeBron James in Cleveland will be an ongoing storyline that many will follow throughout this NBA season. A number of rumors have suggested that James could be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers who have made sure to protect the necessary cap space to sign him in free agency next summer.

Whether or not James actually comes to Los Angeles remains to be seen, but everyone is sure to have an opinion on it. Someone who recently spoke about it is Los Angeles Clippers All-Star power forward Blake Griffin.

Griffin appeared on the View from the Cheap Seats podcast with the Sklar brothers and said that, while he has no inside information, he doesn’t see James coming to Los Angeles (transcription via Complex):

“Honestly, I don’t see him coming to L.A. period. Listen, again, I have no idea. I think something is brewing with him and his group of guys. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think something’s brewing and they’re going to try to make that work.”

Griffin does have an idea of where LeBron could end up, adding that he believes James could go to New York before Los Angeles:

“I could see him going to New York before L.A. I still think, when you go to the Garden, it’s a completely different feeling. The energy, there seems like there’s just a consistent buzz the entire game … even last year when you go play them, it’s still there.”

As Griffin noted, he doesn’t have any inside information and these are strictly his own beliefs, but bringing up New York as a possibility is interesting. James potentially playing with his ‘group of guys’ Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul has been tossed around for years, but nothing has come of it yet.

Regardless of what Griffin believes may happen, everyone around the world will be waiting to see what James ultimately decides next summer. There have already been conflicting reports about James having his mind made up about leaving and these stories will continue on until a decision is made.