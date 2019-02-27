Anthony Davis Won’t Play In 4th Quarter Vs. Lakers, Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Treatment From Fans At Staples Center

Whispers that Anthony Davis would eventually look to join the Los Angeles Lakers grew louder this season when he requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. His agent Rich Paul also informed the team that Davis would not sign a supermax contract extension this summer.

The Lakers immediately went into action, contacting the Pelicans in effort to engage in trade talks. After failed attempts to connect, the teams eventually spoke and the Lakers went on to submit an array of proposals.

None were said to have been particularly appealing to the Pelicans, and the Lakers went back to the drawing board. Despite offering their entire young core, multiple draft picks and salary cap relief, their efforts still proved futile.

Davis remained with the Pelicans past the trade deadline and is now playing out an uncomfortable situation. He didn’t play last weekend when the Pelicans hosted the Lakers, but will do so Wednesday night at Staples Center.

However, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said Davis will continue to receive limited minutes and is unlikely to take the court in the fourth quarter, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk:

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the plan remains to utilize Davis around “20 to 23” minutes and that he will likely not see action in the fourth as the Pelicans continue to protect themselves and try to limit the risk of any potential injury to Davis for the rest of the season.

Given how Lakers fans have treated other stars the team has been linked to over recent years, Davis presumably will receive a warm reception. However, that isn’t something he’s given any thought to:

“I don’t care,” Davis said when asked about the potential fan reaction in his first road game against the Lakers since Dec. 21.

Davis had 30 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists and one block when the Pelicans last faced the Lakers in a road game — a losing effort.

