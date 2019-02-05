Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Suns Have Interest In Joining Potential Lakers-Pelicans Deal As 3rd Team

Although the Los Angeles Lakers have engaged the New Orleans Pelicans in Anthony Davis trade talks for the better part of the past week, it’s difficult to gauge how much, if any, progress has been made.

In addition to informing the Pelicans he would not sign a contract extension this summer and was seeking a trade before Thursday’s deadline, Davis and his representatives were expected to inform teams of his preference to join the Lakers.

If another team was to trade for the six-time All-Star, he would treat the stop as a one-year deal and sign with the Lakers upon opting out of his contract after the 2019-20 season. As L.A. essentially went all in with their assets, Lonzo Ball’s preference to be redirected to a third team emerged as a possible hurdle.

LaVar Ball confirmed as much, identifying the Phoenix Suns as a team he would like to see his son sent to if the Lakers and Pelicans were to move forward with a Davis trade. According to Tania Ganguli and Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, the Suns made it known they are interested in entering the picture as a third team in a possible trade:

The Suns have reached out to the Lakers and Pelicans and made clear their interest in joining the trade as a third team, according to a person familiar with their conversations who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Amid a preference from the Balls to be dealt to a third team were reports of the Pelicans viewing Ball as a significant part to trade offers and their future.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.