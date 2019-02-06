Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans Yet To Make Counter Offer Or Respond To Lakers

With Anthony Davis not interested in signing a contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer and instead looking to be traded by Thursday’s deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers were arguably the most aggressive team to begin pursuing a deal.

But rather than Davis’ reported preference of joining the Lakers working in their favor, it seemingly has served as an impediment to completing a trade with the Pelicans. L.A. submitted five proposals to New Orleans, then increased their offer amid a tepid response.

After seemingly providing the Pelicans with a package that included a stash of young talent, draft picks and salary cap relief, the Lakers withdrew from negotiations because of a belief demands for Davis had grown too outlandish.

With the trade deadline just over 24 hours away, the Lakers have yet to receive a counter offer or response from the Pelicans, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The New Orleans Pelicans still haven't responded on the Los Angeles Lakers' most recent trade proposal for Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. Pelicans have yet to engage L.A. on trade talks. Deadline is nearly 24 hours away. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

The Lakers’ latest offer was comprised of multiple draft picks, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a combination of veterans. Additionally, there was a willingness to take on Solomon Hill as a means of appeasing the Pelicans.

There’s a belief New Orleans has received pressure from teams to keep Davis past the deadline and look to move forward with a trade in the offseason, when others can become involved. Specifically the Boston Celtics, who reportedly would plan to be aggressive in their pursuit of the six-time All-Star.

