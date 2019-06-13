Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans Want Bradley Beal In Three-Team Deal With Lakers, Wizards

With one week before the 2019 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers are attempting to trade for Anthony Davis.

Although the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly have no timeline, it would make sense to trade Davis soon in order to evaluate their draft picks and work out more players.

As the Pelicans are seeking an established All-Star player, young player with All-Star potential, and draft picks for Davis, the Lakers reportedly have made Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and the No. 4 pick available in trade discussions.

Since it will likely require a multi-team deal for that All-Star player, the Pelicans reportedly want Bradley Beal now, according to Fletcher Mackel of WDSU New Orleans:

NBA source tells me the “All-Star player” being referenced when talking about Anthony Davis/Lakers scenarios and using the #4 pick to get NOLA a veteran is Bradley Beal.

Pelicans want him in 3-team deal with LA.@FearTheBrown was first to report Beal as Pels target.@wdsu pic.twitter.com/mFZRQPsrXe — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) June 13, 2019

If the Lakers are unable to trade for Davis, they have also been linked to Beal as the potential second All-Star player, according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News:

The Lakers have other players they’re targeting in trades, according to league sources. Chief among them is Wizards guard Bradley Beal, though with the Wizards not yet hiring a front office honcho, no decision has been made whether to trade Beal. But LA will be in position to make an attractive offer if Beal is put on the block.

With the Washington Wizards still without a general manager, Beal’s future is currently unclear. As John Wall is entering his supermax contract extension and recovering from an Achilles injury, the Wizards may want to rebuild.

As a two-time All-Star player, Beal is coming off a career 2018-19 NBA season. Appearing in all 82 games for the second consecutive season, he averaged 25.6 points (47.5/35.1/80.8), 5.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

With the Pelicans interested in Beal, the Wizards reportedly would want Lonzo Ball involved in a potential trade. While there are a lot of questions about the current state of the Wizards, they could ultimately be the third team that helps the Lakers finally land Davis after nearly five months.