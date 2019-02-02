Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans Underwhelmed, Don’t Plan To Complete Deal With Lakers

Immediately after it became public knowledge that Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, speculation tied him to joining the Los Angeles Lakers. That’s since been corroborated with reports of Davis informing teams of his preference for L.A.

The 25-year-old cannot opt out of his contract until after the 2019-20 season, but his agent Rich Paul has reportedly conveyed a trade to a team other than the Lakers will merely be treated as a one-year stop.

The Lakers have every incentive to complete a trade before the Feb. 7 deadline as doing so would not only provide LeBron James with another All-Star for a playoff push, but also prevent the Boston Celtics from becoming involved.

However, indications are the Pelicans aren’t planning on appeasing Davis with a trade to the Lakers, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst

Currently, the Pelicans don’t intend to trade Davis to the Lakers, sources told ESPN. … It seems New Orleans might be content to wait on Boston to be able to make an offer, but that offer wouldn’t have to wait until summer if Irving was moved.

Beyond what seems to be some bias against the Lakers, the Pelicans aren’t impressed by offers they have received thus far, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As the Los Angeles Lakers pursue New Orleans Pelicans All-NBA center Anthony Davis ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, the initial offers have been underwhelming, including the Lakers’ first offer of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick, league sources told ESPN. The Lakers have limited offers to two of the franchise’s top young players in every proposal, and resisted including more than a single first-round pick in offers, league sources said.

In addition to Lonzo Ball, Michael Beasley, Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo reportedly being offered in trade talks, other proposals reportedly included Lance Stephenson as well.

L.A. to this point is not believed to be receptive to providing the Pelicans with salary cap relief, which is considered another hurdle.

