Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson, VP Mickey Loomis ‘Unfazed’ By Criticism & Distraction

When Anthony Davis demanded a trade, it was reasonable to suspect the New Orleans Pelicans would look to grant his wish. However, there was the added factor of the six-time All-Star remaining under contract at least through next season.

The Pelicans reportedly rejected an offer from the New York Knicks that was centered around Kristaps Porzingis, who then was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, and they aren’t believed to have given much thought to proposals presented by the Los Angeles Lakers.

That’s despite the Lakers increasing their offer to include multiple first-round draft picks, their entire young core, and a willingness to take back Solomon Hill so as to provide the Pelicans with salary relief.

L.A. grew frustrated over the lack of progress, withdrew from talks, and as of Thursday morning still had not had re-engaged with New Orleans.

As the Pelicans appear poised to keep Davis beyond the trade deadline, owner Gayle Benson and vice president Mickey Loomis don’t appear concerned with the fallout that could come with such a decision, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

Have been hearing that some within the Pels' organization want an AD trade now partly to get the PR mess/distraction out of the way, but that owner Gayle Benson and VP Mickey Loomis, who are more focused on the Saints, are unfazed by the noise. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 7, 2019

While Davis has missed time due to a volar plate avulsion fracture in his left index finger, he’s since been cleared for a return and wanted to play in the Pelicans’ past two games. He was withheld, under the ruse of avoiding injury ahead of a potential trade.

There have been rumblings the Pelicans may shut Davis down for the remainder of the season, which may not sit well with the 26-year-old. No matter how the saga ultimately concludes, the Pelicans franchise has endured plenty of criticism over their handling of trade talks.

