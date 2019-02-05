Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Lakers Willing To Re-Enter Talks If Pelicans Submit Counter Offer

After revising their offers and going to so far as to include their entire young core while also providing salary cap relief, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly withdrew from Anthony Davis trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The decision became public roughly 48 hours from Thursday’s trade deadline, when Davis is hopeful to get moved by. But with at least one year remaining on his contract, there have been multiple indications the Pelicans would drag the saga into the offseason.

That would allow the Boston Celtics to become involved, and general manager Danny Ainge has reportedly conveyed to the Pelicans that he would be aggressive in putting together a trade offer.

Meanwhile, as the Lakers and Pelicans have seemingly reached a standoff, there’s a chance talks could resume if New Orleans counters offers they have rejected, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Lakers are still glad to engage with the Pelicans on an Anthony Davis trade, but no longer want to bid against themselves, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers are waiting for Pelicans to make a counter-proposal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2019

From the beginning the Lakers have been said to be motivated to complete a trade for Davis before the deadline. With him in the fold, it not only would provide LeBron James with another All-Star-caliber player but someone who could help the team lure free agents in the summer.

