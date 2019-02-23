Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Lakers Remain Top Option While Celtics Aren’t Long-Term Destination

With the trade deadline passing and Anthony Davis having not been dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers or elsewhere, the next few months should be filled with plenty of speculation as the New Orleans Pelicans mull over their options.

It had been said on multiple occasions that the Boston Celtics were not on Davis’ list of preferred and that he wouldn’t be interested signing an extension with them should he be traded there. However, Davis came out on record during the All-Star Break to say that every team, including the Celtics, were on his list.

Now, there seems to be yet another contradictory report, this time affirming the previous thought that Davis has no interest in the Celtics and championing the Lakers as his preference, via Shams Charania on Stadium:

“I’m still told his four-team list of the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Bucks, still exists in that order, in that amount of teams, that group of teams. There are a couple other teams, undisclosed right now, that he would also consider. The Celtics, I’m told, are still not a long-term destination for him in his mind of preference. Where the Celtics stand has not changed despite what Anthony Davis said over the weekend. Sources told me the Celtics are not (being considered) as far as the long-term play. Listen, it’s going to depend on exactly where the Pelicans want to trade him.”

Obviously, everything that happens between now and the end of the season is pure speculation, but it spells trouble for the Celtics that the Lakers are still perched at the top of a proverbial list. Maybe this will deter the Celtics from giving their best offer, one that likely includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and multiple first-round draft picks.

What will be interesting to see is who the undisclosed teams are that Davis might be willing to sign long term with. If any one of those are teams that would be willing to make a trade, then the Lakers may be faced with some serious competition. If not, there’s a chance it’ll be Lakers vs. Celtics when June rolls around, but this time an off-the-court battle.

