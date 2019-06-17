Anthony Davis Trade Makes Lakers New Favorites Atop NBA Championship Odds

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

With Anthony Davis reportedly on the way to the team the Los Angeles Lakers have moved to the top of the 2020 NBA championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Davis is set to be acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans by the Lakers for a package that includes Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the team’s first-round pick (fourth overall) in this year’s NBA Draft, and two other first-round selections in future drafts. And that move has resulted in the sportsbooks making them the new betting favorite for next season’s NBA title.

Los Angeles has jumped to +350 chalk (wager $100 to win $350) on the 2020 NBA championship odds at the sportsbooks, with the Milwaukee Bucks sitting second at +700 on those league futures. The Houston Rockets are listed third at +900, with the Golden State Warriors an uncharacteristic fourth on the championship odds list at +1000 as they prepare to navigate injuries to Kevin Durant (Achilles) and Klay Thompson (knee) this offseason.

The Lakers will now attempt to add a third big-name player to the duo of Davis and the returning LeBron James when the NBA’s free agency period gets underway in early July, with the team’s depth taking a heavy hit thanks to the package given up to New Orleans over the weekend. Los Angeles did, however, manage to hold on to power forward Kyle Kuzma.

After missing the playoffs last season with a 37-45 record the Lakers had opened back at +2000 on the 2020 NBA championship odds before making the blockbuster trade for Davis.

The Toronto Raptors, coming off their first NBA championship in franchise history, join the Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at +1000 on the updated title odds, with Kawhi Leonard’s offseason decision set to have a huge impact on Toronto’s betting futures. The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics round out the front of the list at +1200 and +1400, respectively on those NBA odds. The Brooklyn Nets are a step back at +2000 to claim next year’s title.

