Anthony Davis Suffers Sprained Right Thumb As Lakers Swept By Nets At 2019 NBA China Games

After nearly a week in China, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home winless against the Brooklyn Nets, 91-77.

For the third consecutive game, head coach Frank Vogel had a new starting lineup featuring Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

As James and Davis have been the two constants, Vogel was trying different lineups before the Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019-20 NBA season opener.

While the Nets took an early 7-0 lead, Davis and James responded with their own 7-0 run despite it taking nearly four minutes to score and committing three turnovers.

Lakers took a lead after James’ free throw and spin move/layup, but Davis hurt his right hand after blocking a shot at the rim. While Davis continued to play, it was later revealed he suffered a sprained thumb and would not return.

Both teams went back and forth in the second quarter, but missed layups continued to hurt the Lakers as Dwight Howard committed four turnovers in as many minutes.

As a result, the Nets capitalized on this with a 17-4 run and took a 47-36 lead to end the first half in Shenzhen, China.

Without James and Davis to begin the second half, the Lakers struggled as the Nets took their biggest lead.

While JaVale McGee tried to keep the Lakers in the game with great energy on both ends, they still trailed 70-61.

As Kostas Antetokounmpo checked in for the first time, the Lakers tried to make one final run, but ultimately could not contain their opponent’s three-point shooting in China.