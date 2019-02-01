Anthony Davis Sr. Denounces Celtics As Viable Option Because Of Trading Isaiah Thomas

Amid news of Anthony Davis requesting a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks were among the teams mentioned as preparing to pursue the five-time All-Star before the Feb. 7 deadline.

The Knicks’ chances of completing a trade may have since changed with their jettisoning Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, although the Lakers are the perceived favorite for Davis, the Pelicans are hardly jumping at the opportunity to appease him.

Furthermore, the Boston Celtics are lingering as a potential factor come July 1, when they will be eligible to trade for Davis without surrendering Kyrie Irving. Though, there are mixed reports on Davis’ interest in Boston, which could impact a trade, given he can opt out after 2020.

Meanwhile, if it were up to Anthony Davis Sr., his son would not wind up anywhere near the Celtics organization because of their treatment of Isaiah Thomas, as he explained to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne:

“I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas,” Anthony Davis Sr. told ESPN on Friday, referencing the former Celtics star point guard who was traded for Kyrie Irving amid his recovery from a hip injury. “No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him.” Davis Sr. clarified that this is solely his opinion, and he can’t speak for his son. “This is just my opinion, not Anthony’s,” he said. “I’ve just seen things over the years with Boston, and there’s no loyalty.”

Thomas, who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Irving and eventually wound up with the Lakers, has opened up on the emotional tole matters with the Celtics took on him. In addition to pushing through a severe hip injury, Thomas continued playing after his sister tragically passed away during the playoffs.

Although Davis Sr. was sure to specify it was his opinion, if Davis shares any remote similarities to it, it could work heavily in the Lakers favor as they work to complete a trade before Thursday.

