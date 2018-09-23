Anthony Davis Signs With Klutch Sports, Now Shares Agent With LeBron James

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has officially joined Klutch Sports, the agency announced Sunday. Davis is being represented by Rich Paul, who of course is prominently known for working as an agent for LeBron James.

There was immediate speculation Davis would sign with Klutch Sports upon parting with longtime agent Thad Foucher a couple weeks ago. Because of the connection with Paul, that led some beginning to forecast Davis would eventually join James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to Davis and James, Paul also represents Kentavious Caldwell-Popt, Ben Simmons and John Wall, among others.

If Davis is to wind up with the Lakers via free agency, it won’t be at least for two more seasons. He signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension with New Orleans in June 2015. Davis’ deal includes a player option for the final year (2020-21 season).

While the Pelicans are coming off a season in which they reached the NBA playoffs, their roster no longer includes key contributors DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo. Though, they were without Cousins since January due to an Achilles injury.

Although Davis professed his commitment to the Pelicans by signing the contract extension at the outset of 2015 NBA free agency, he wondered as recently as February if not requesting a trade would ultimately come back to haunt him.

