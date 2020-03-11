Anthony Davis Misses Potential Game-Winner As Lakers Fall Short To Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers were defeated by the Brooklyn Nets, 104-102.

It was an even start to the game as both teams were able to get the looks they wanted, but the Lakers took the early advantage thanks to LeBron James. Avery Bradley also continued his hot shooting from the last game, scoring eight quick points to force a Nets timeout.

The Lakers bench was able to maintain the momentum as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma got going from the field and helped extend the team’s lead. Despite that, Brooklyn’s bench was able to answer and narrow the deficit a bit, but Los Angeles still found themselves up 33-27 after one.

With James back on the floor, the Lakers offense was able to get going as he was able to find several players easy shots. However, the Nets did not go away as their ball movement led to great looks and were able to stay within striking distance.

A scoring drought from Los Angeles allowed Brooklyn to briefly retake the lead, but they fortunately got back on track after a Danny Green three followed by a bucket from Anthony Davis. James came up with a strip that led to a Kuzma dunk at the end of the quarter, giving the Lakers a slim 56-54 lead going into halftime.

Los Angeles came out flat to start the third quarter as they failed to get back on defense and settled for jumpers instead of attacking the basket. Davis and James then proceeded to take over the offense, finding soft spots in Brooklyn’s defense and taking back the momentum.

Much like the rest of the game, the Nets battled back as they found their groove from distance which then opened up driving lanes to the rim. The Lakers defense seemingly had no answers for the Nets and as a result, they went into the final frame down 87-80.

Although Los Angeles was able to nail tough shots to begin the fourth quarter, Brooklyn was able to answer every time down, keeping the purple and gold at bay. The Nets bench flustered the Lakers as they forced them into tough shots and made the extra pass on the offensive end to generate great shot attempts.

James once again came to the rescue for Los Angeles as he was aggressive shooting the basketball and getting to the rim, igniting a late-game run. In what was a thrilling finish in the final minutes, Davis missed the potential game-winner, giving Brooklyn the win.