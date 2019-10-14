Anthony Davis Injury Update: MRI On Right Thumb Returns Clean, But Not Expected To Play Against Warriors
Auto Draft
Zhong Zhi-Getty Images
Up next
Author

In the 91-77 loss to the Brooklyn Nets to conclude the 2019 NBA China Games, the Los Angeles Lakers initially diagnosed Anthony Davis with a sprained right thumb.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when Davis blocked a Nets player at the rim. While Davis stayed in for the remainder of the quarter, his hand was lightly wrapped.

With the Lakers returning to Los Angeles and before Davis underwent an MRI, initial exams fortunately showed no ligament damage and it was believed to be just a Grade 1 sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The MRI on Davis’ right thumb reportedly has returned clean, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Considering the team’s quick turnaround from the China trip, Davis is not expected to play against the Golden State Warriors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

More details as it becomes available.