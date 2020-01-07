Anthony Davis Exits Third Quarter, But Lakers Dominate Knicks To Sweep Home Stand

The Los Angeles Lakers blew out the New York Knicks for their 30th win of the 2019-20 NBA season through their first 39 games.

It was a slow start to the game as both teams struggled to get much going offensively, but the Lakers took the lead after LeBron James drained a transition three. Despite their cold shooting from the field, Los Angeles’ defensive activity in the paint helped keep them in front.

The Knicks began to warm up from the perimeter as they knocked down a few jumpers to keep the game tight but the Lakers attacked the paint for dunks and free throws. As a result, they took a 26-21 lead heading into the second quarter.

Dwight Howard‘s energy injected some much-needed life into Los Angeles as he recorded a pair of blocks in the lane and made New York think twice about shooting in the paint. James and Rajon Rondo looked to push the ball down the floor and it worked as Los Angeles went on a 10-0 run, taking their first double-digit lead of the evening.

Despite some careless turnovers, the Lakers managed to keep momentum on their side and extend their lead after Danny Green knocked down a pair of open threes. Avery Bradley also got behind the Knicks defense for a couple of layups and the team went into the locker room up 62-45.

Like the beginning of the contest, both teams had difficulties scoring but the Lakers eventually found their groove midway through the quarter. RJ Barrett was the lone bright spot for New York as he came up with several tough finishes, but Los Angeles defense kept the rest of the Knicks in check.

The purple and gold remained in control down the stretch, but Anthony Davis suffered a sacral contusion and had to be escorted off the floor. Despite that, the Lakers still went into the fourth quarter up 85-70.

An issue with the clocks forced a momentary stoppage in play, but Los Angeles responded first after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a three. He continued his hot shooting as he drained another one in the same spot and followed it up with a fast-break layup to give the Lakers their largest lead of the game.

Los Angeles broke the game open after James converted on a couple of threes and head coach Frank Vogel wisely emptied his bench with the result already decided.