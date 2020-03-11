Anthony Davis Believes Lakers Need To Be ‘Shot Ready’ Playing With LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers had been winners of 11 of their last 12 games before falling to the Brooklyn Nets at home, 104-102.

It was a disappointing loss for the Lakers as they had been coming off their best weekend of basketball during the 2019-20 NBA season where they beat the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, two of the other legitimate contenders for the 2020 NBA Finals.

Los Angeles did not come out with the same fire and energy they had when they played the two aforementioned teams, instead allowing Brooklyn to take control of the pace of the game and getting into an offensive rhythm.

Despite sloppy play, the Lakers turned it up in the fourth quarter and gave themselves a chance to win the game. However, Anthony Davis missed a great look from three and the Nets came up with one of their upset wins of the year.

After the game, Davis talked about the shot quality for everyone on the team playing next to LeBron James.

“A lot of shots are going to be open. Everybody’s going to get a lot of open shots. His ability to get in the paint and draw a defense just like he did — he had threes guys on him — and it’s our job to finish plays. So moving forward, obviously, knowing that he draws a lot of attention we gotta be shot ready,” Davis said.

James’ speed, strength, and physicality driving to the rim seemingly always attracts help which opens up players like Davis to take and make excellent looks from the perimeter. In the final play against Brooklyn, James was able to throw a pinpoint pass to Davis who had one of his easiest looks of the night as no one was within several feet of him.

The Lakers have been about a league-average three-point shooting team all throughout the season but have been able to win games thanks to their defensive discipline and ability to score in the paint. However, the rest of the roster will need to capitalize on the looks that James creates if they hope to make it far into the 2020 NBA playoffs.

It is hard to be disappointed with the loss given they still own the best record in the Western Conference and appear to be a lock to finish at the top.

Davis and the rest of Los Angeles are in good shape and should be able to finish the regular season on a high note if they maintain the same level of play.