Anthony Davis Believes It Would Be ‘super Special’ To Win Championship With Lakers

Once Anthony Davis was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2019 NBA offseason, the expectations immediately raised from possible playoff team to championship contender.

Pairing Davis with LeBron James gives the Lakers arguably the best duo in the entire NBA and pressure is always heightened in Los Angeles.

So far, the Lakers have looked every bit like the championship contender many believed they could be, using one of the best defenses to race out to the best record in the league. Many view the Lakers as one of — if not — the championship favorite this season and Davis understands how special it would be to accomplish that goal.

Davis discussed this possibility with Jarrel Harris of Sports Illustrated, saying it would be ‘super special’ if he could accomplish that goal:

Oh man, It would be super special. The Lakers are an historic franchise with 16 championships and to be in the conversation on that list of legends who won there it will be special for me, my family and the entire organization for all the players on the team that came together to sacrifice to be a part of something special. Obviously, it is a long way from now and we still have work to do and we know what our goal is and we are excited to even be in the conversation for an opportunity to win a championship.

Of course, this is the main reason Davis wanted to join the Lakers. In seven seasons with the Pelicans, he made just two playoff appearances. The goal of most players is to eventually hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy and joining James and the Lakers gives Davis the best opportunity to do just that.

As Davis noted, the list of Lakers legends to bring the franchise a championship is a long one and he and James would join it if they were able to do so. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal are among the many that would gain some company if these Lakers can get back to the promised land.

Obviously, the Lakers still have a long ways to go before they have the chance to accomplish that goal and it will be a very long road indeed.

The Lakers have been in the midst of their worst stretch ever so the team and fans are very anxious to see what they can ultimately bring.