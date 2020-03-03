Anthony Davis’ 37 Points And 13 Rebounds Leads Lakers Past 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-107.

The 76ers were able to take the early lead as Mike Scott knocked down a pair of triples while the Lakers struggled to generate good looks in the halfcourt. LeBron James and Anthony Davis eventually got going from the field, but Philadelphia responded which prompted a head coach Frank Vogel timeout.

With James on the bench, the Lakers shooting woes continued as they could not seem to find their rhythm shooting the basketball while the 76ers found success from deep. Los Angeles’ provided a momentary spark, but Philadelphia was able to close the quarter on a 5-0 run that put them up 35-28.

Much like the first quarter, the 76ers defense clamped down on the Lakers as the latter settled for jumpers that did not go down while the former moved the ball around to extend their lead. Davis re-entered the game and his presence helped the team get back on track, tip dunking a miss and forcing a turnover.

The Los Angeles defense finally picked up as they were able to pressure Philadelphia and generate some turnovers that fueled them on the offensive end. Davis and the Lakers went on an absolute tear, going on a 22-4 run to put them up 65-54 at the end of the second quarter.

The avalanche continued for Los Angeles to begin the third quarter as they opened up the period with a 10-0 run that included a deep pull up three from James. Despite that, Philadelphia settled down on both ends and narrowed the deficit to single digits.

The Lakers defense did a good job of making sure they contested shots and protecting the rim, allowing them to maintain their advantage midway through the quarter. Rajon Rondo nailed a three-pointer that helped salvage a sloppy couple of minutes that put Los Angeles up 96-80 going into the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia was able to cut into the lead a bit as they went to a smaller lineup with Al Horford at the five that opened up driving lanes and three-point looks. Dwight Howard provided a lift on the offensive end, getting loose for a dunk and a pair of layups to help keep the 76ers at bay.

Los Angeles experienced difficulties scoring against Philadelphia’s zone defense as they settled for threes, but their defense allowed them to stay well in front.

James was able to jump the passing lane on a Horford pass and finished the play with a breakaway dunk, essentially sealing the game for the Lakers.