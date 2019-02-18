Andre Iguodala Replaces LeBron James As NBA Players Association First Vice President

The NBA Players Association announced Andre Iguodala as the union’s newly-elected First Vice President, replacing LeBron James as his term expired. Iguodala’s four-year term takes immediate effect. He previously served as Vice President on the NBAPA Executive Committee.

The union also announced three new vice presidents: Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Bismack Biyombo. They took the place of Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry and Iguodala, whose three-year terms expired. Chris Paul remains President of the NBAPA, having been re-elected last June.

James was unanimously voted NBAPA First Vice President in February 2015. He ranked ahead of the NBAPA’s six vice presidents and was superseded only by Paul. The role was James’ first in a formal capacity within the NBAPA leadership group.

He previously sat in in talks with the NBA during the 2011 lockout, and has used his platform to shed light on league and social matters.

The NBAPA’s mission is to “ensure that the rights of NBA players are protected and that every conceivable measure is taken to assist players in maximizing their opportunities and achieving their goals, both on and off the court.”

