Allen Iverson Includes Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal And LeBron James On All-Time Starting 5 Lineup

When Michael Jordan retired for the second time after the 1997-98 NBA season, the league was looking for new players to carry the torch heading into the 2000s. Among those to step forward was Allen Iverson, who was one of the best scorers in league history despite being 6’0″ at best.

Although Iverson did not have the greatest ending to his career, his impact on and off the court in league history is undeniable. Highlighted by the 2000-01 NBA MVP award, he is widely credited for merging rap culture and the NBA.

As the now 43-year-old reflects on his Hall-of-Fame career, Iverson named his all-time starting lineup, via The Players’ Tribune:

ALL-TIME NBA STARTING 5 (EXCLUDING MYSELF): STEPH

MIKE

KOBE

BRON

SHAQ

With all-time starting lineup debates being popular in recent years, Iverson’s list is not too controversial. As it features who many believe is the greatest player of all time in Jordan, the three Los Angeles Lakers — past and present — are in most lineups, especially if it is positionless.

While there will be debates about Stephen Curry since he plays with four other All-Star players, the reality is he is working his way up. As perhaps the greatest shooter of all time, the only thing truly missing from his resume is an NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award, which has gone to Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant (twice).

And while Iverson’s starting five has Lakers ties, if there is any stir it will cause, it will stem from leaving Magic Johnson off the list.