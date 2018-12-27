Alex Caruso, Johnathan Williams Rejoin Lakers For Game Vs. Kings

Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams have rejoined the Los Angeles Lakers for Thursday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Both players are on two-way contracts and have been with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

That Caruso and Williams are now with the parent team is hardly a surprise. LeBron James won’t suit up against the Kings and is day-to-day after suffering a groin strain in the Christmas Day game with the Golden State Warriors.

Rajon Rondo, who helped stabilize the Lakers after James’ exit in the third quarter, suffered a sprained right ring finger in that matchup and is also out Thursday. Meanwhile, Tyson Chandler (back spasms) and JaVale McGee (respiratory infection) are both questionable.

Caruso was previously with the Lakers but has yet to appear in a game this season. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 assists in 37 games last season, making seven starts. Caruso averaged 13.9 points and 5.8 assists in 16 games with South Bay this season.

Williams was a bit of a savior for L.A. earlier this season when going small proved to be problematic. He appeared in six games, averaging 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and half a block over 14.2 minutes.

Williams has played in 18 games for South Bay this year, where he’s averaged 16.9 points and and 9.1 rebounds.

With the Lakers completing a back-to-back on Friday night, it stands to reason there’s a high probability Caruso and Williams will remain with the team for the matchup with the Clippers. Though, Williams’ status could change if Chandler and/or McGee are certain to play.