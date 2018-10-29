Alex Caruso, Andre Ingram Highlight South Bay Lakers Training Camp Roster

Following the conclusion of the NBA G League Draft, the South Bay Lakers have finalized their 14-man training camp roster. Affiliate to the Los Angeles Lakers, the roster is highlighted by two-way contract players, Alex Caruso and Jonathan Williams, as well as Andre Ingram who garnered national attention for his late-season Lakers debut.

Caruso is returning for his second straight season. Last year he averaged 19.0 points, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 29 games while also splitting time with the main roster. Williams, meanwhile, impressed during Summer League and preseason.

Though he was initially released before the start of the regular season, the Lakers recently decided to give him their second two-way contract. Williams responded with a record-setting effort against the San Antonio Spurs in his NBA debut.

Ingram, of course, became a national sensation after making his debut late last season for the Lakers. The 32-year old spent 11 years working to reach his goal and certainly capitalized once he it was presented.

Ingram scored 19 points in his Lakers debut against the Houston Rockets, hitting four of his five three-pointers. The sharpshooter knocked down 47.4 percent of his 3-pointers in the G League last year.

Lakers training camp invites Joel Berry II and Jeffrey Carroll are also on the roster as is Scott Machado who spent some time at Lakers camp as well. Machado is another returning standout for South Bay as he averaged 15.9 points and a team-high 8.7 assists in 46 contests.

Rounding out the roster are two more returning players in Demarcus Holland and Robert Heyer as well as two players selected in the G-League draft, and four players players invited after a local tryout.

Forwards Colton Weisbrod and Jemerrio Jones come via the draft while Marcus Allen, Karachi Edo, Derrick Griffin, and Wes Van Beck are all tryout players.