Adam Levine Latest To Receive LeBron James Lakers Jersey For ‘#ChosenFew’ Campaign

Excitement has swept across the city since the Los Angeles Lakers signed LeBron James in free agency. The addition of the game’s top player has many hoping — or believing — the franchise has all but ended their rebuild and will soon compete for championships.

Coinciding with signing James was Nike and the Lakers unveiling new jerseys for the 2018-19 NBA season. Three separate versions remain — Icon, Association and Statement — but the Lakers retooled the look to harken back to the Showtime era.

The retro look, coupled with James’ arrival, led to LakersStore.com experiencing one of their top selling days on the first day the jerseys were made available for purchase.

Since that time, the team has launched a ‘#ChosenFew’ campaign in which professional athletes have been gifted a specially-packaged James jersey. Adam Levine became the first entertainer to receive the honor, which the Lakers shared on Twitter:

Adam isn’t the only entertainer who is a #ChosenFew recipient. Stay tuned 👑 pic.twitter.com/OZZLZaHvW5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 25, 2018

The campaign began with Jeanie Buss and Josh Hart presenting Kenley Jansen, Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig with jerseys on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium. The trio are fans of the team and have attended their share of games at Staples Center. Next on the list were Rams teammates Jared Goff and Todd Gurley.

With Hollywood as their backdrop, there certainly isn’t any shortage of options for the Lakers. And as they teased, at least one more entertainer is in store for a surprise.

