‘A Celebration Of Life For Kobe And Gianna Bryant’ Video And Quotes

On Jan. 26, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy.

Over the past month, the world has come together for these nine lives from players changing their jersey numbers to in-game tributes to murals.

And on Feb. 24, Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers fans came together at the Staples Center for ‘A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.’

Here is the list of people who spoke or performed at Bryant’s memorial:

Beyonce (29:00 mark)

Vannesa Bryant (47:07 mark)

“Gigi would have easily become the best player in the WNBA.”

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to be together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nani, Bebe, and Coco. We’re still the best team. We love you both and miss you.”

Dianna Taurasi (1:09:11 mark)

“Gigi in many ways represents the future of women’s basketball. A future where a young woman aspires to play in the WNBA the same way I wanted to be a [Los Angeles] Laker. Gigi already had goals to play for UConn… that in itself showed her fearless mentality. She represents a time where a young girl doesn’t need permission to play, her skill would command respect.”

Sabrina Ionescu (1:15:30 mark)

“I ask each of you. Every girl dad, every human here with a voice, a platform, and a heart to not let his sun set. Shine for us for our sport where he once did. Invest in us with the same passion and drive and respect and love as he did.”

Geno Auriemma (1:23:12 mark)

“How ironic he would talk to me about coaching? The uncoachable one wants to talk about coaching … I wanted to know why and he said, ‘I’m coaching my daughter’s team.’ I said, ‘Oh my god, that poor kid!’ I watched highlights of her and on about the third or fourth time she touched the ball, Gianna passed it when she was open… I thought, ‘She’s not listening to her father.'”

Rob Pelinka (1:33:33 mark)

“May you always remember to enjoy the road, especially when it’s a hard one.”

Alicia Keys (1:53:34 mark)

Michael Jordan (2:01:20 mark)

“In the game of basketball, in life, as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left it all on the floor. Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends, but we were very close friends. Kobe was my dear friend. He was like a little brother. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I… I just wanted to talk about Kobe.”

“When Kobe died, a piece of me died.”

Shaquille O’Neal (2:13:40 mark)

“Kobe and I pushed one another to play some of the greatest basketball of all time. And yeah sometimes like immature kids, we argued and fought. In truth, Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and a love for one another.”

“I said, ‘Kobe… there’s no I in team.’ And Kobe said, ‘I know, but there’s a M-E in that mother[expletive].’ So I went back and told Rick [Fox] and Big Shot Bob [Robert Horry]… I said, ‘Just get the rebound…. he’s not passing.'”

Christina Aguilera (2:22:18 mark)

Vanessa Bryant and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this unfortunate tragedy. If fans want to donate, please visit MambaOnThree.org.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families involved.