WHAT: Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

WHEN: February 24, 2020 – 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: STAPLES CENTER (1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015)

Vanessa Bryant and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this unfortunate tragedy. If fans want to donate, please visit MambaOnThree.org.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families involved.